Here's Why Gold.com (GOLD) Fell More Than Broader Market

Gold.com (GOLD) closed at $43.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.43% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had lost 20.36% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gold.com in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.75, up 629.17% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.5 billion, indicating a 82.93% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $19.92 billion, indicating changes of +63.13% and +81.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldcom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Gold.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gold.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.02 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.18 of its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.