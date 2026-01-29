Here's Why Gold Fields (GFI) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Gold Fields (GFI) was down 4.71% at $58.61. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold miner had gained 40.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 12.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gold Fields will be of great interest to investors.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.76 per share and a revenue of $11.42 billion, signifying shifts of +260.61% and +119.57%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gold Fields should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% higher. Right now, Gold Fields possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Gold Fields is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.93. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.02.

Investors should also note that GFI has a PEG ratio of 0.25 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Gold industry stood at 0.49 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.