Here's Why Gold ETFs Remain a Smart Long-Term Portfolio Bet

The ongoing Middle East conflict is driving investors toward traditional safe-haven assets. With no signs of easing, the tensions have heightenedglobal marketvolatility and strengthened the case for greater exposure to gold.

According to TradingView, gold price is up about 1.16% over the past month and about 17.70% so far this year, reflecting strong safe-haven demand. The yellow metal is up 40.05% over the past six months and 73.50% over the past year.

Per a CNBC article, gold is expected to remain strong, with J.P. Morgan forecasting $6,300 per ounce by year-end and Deutsche Bank holding a $6,000 target, as both remain bullish despite short-term volatility.

Safe-Haven Buying Powers Gold Rally

Gold’s safe-haven appeal remains firmly intact, offering a crucial hedge against rising macroeconomic and geopolitical risks. Geopolitical tensions, tariff and trade uncertainty, and AI-related disruptions have defined the first three months of 2026, creating heightened market volatility and setting the stage for further turbulence.

With expectations that the Middle East conflict could persist, demand for safe-haven assets is likely to remain strong. A prolonged conflict could further disrupt energy supplies, intensifying fears of a potential global economic slowdown.

The CBOE Volatility Index, which reflects market expectations of near-term volatility conveyed by S&P 500 Index option prices, has gained about 22.03% over the past five days and 58.42% over the past month, signaling the recent rise in market turbulence.

The index has surged around 90.64% since the start of the year. Volatility is expected to remain high, particularly given the potential for further geopolitical tensions influenced by President Trump’s foreign policy.

As quoted on CNBC, President Trump indicated that after the current military actions in Iran are finished, his administration may turn its attention to Cuba.

Inflation Pressures Keep Gold Shining

Fears of energy-driven inflation, which have delayed expectations for the next Fed rate cut, along with a strengthening greenback, are weighing on the yellow metal’s price momentum. However, persistent inflation worries continue to support fund flows into gold, helping sustain its broader momentum.

Across extended investment periods, gold preserves its purchasing power, outpacing inflation. It is a valuable tool for portfolio diversification due to its historical tendency to have a negative correlation with other asset classes.

Adding Gold to Portfolios With ETFs

In the current market backdrop, a long-term passive approach stands out as a strategy that can help investors remain resilient amid short-term market disruptions and volatility, with gold emerging as an attractive portfolio allocation.

Amid rising macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, the precious metal continues to serve as an important hedge for investors across different investment themes. Investors should not be discouraged by any near-term pullbacks in gold prices. Instead, such dips may offer opportunities to gradually build exposure to the metal through gold ETFs using a buy-the-dip approach.

What Gold ETF Investors May Want to Watch

Below, we have highlighted a few funds in which investors can increase their allocation to gain greater exposure to gold.

Investors can consider SPDR Gold Shares GLD, iShares Gold Trust IAU, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM, abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF SGOL and iShares Gold Trust Micro IAUM to increase their exposure to the yellow metal.

With a one-month average trading volume of 13.15 million shares, GLD is the most liquid option. GLD has gathered an asset base of $179.24 billion, the largest among the other options. Regarding annual fees, GLDM and IAUM are the cheapest options, charging 0.10% and 0.09%, respectively, which makes them more suitable for long-term investing.

Gold Miner ETFs to Keep on the Radar

These ETFs focus on gold miners, usually magnifying gold’s gains and losses. They provide access to the gold mining industry, not the commodity’s price.

Investors can consider VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX, Sprott Gold Miners ETF SGDM, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF GDXJ and Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF SGDJ.

With a one-month average trading volume of 25.86 million shares, GDX is the most liquid option. GDX has gathered an asset base of $32.86 billion, the largest among the other options. Regarding annual fees, SGDM and SGDJ are the cheapest options, charging 0.50%.

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SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports

iShares Gold Trust (IAU): ETF Research Reports

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ): ETF Research Reports

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM): ETF Research Reports

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.