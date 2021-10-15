Here's Why Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Global Ship Lease's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Global Ship Lease had US$821.3m in debt in June 2021; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$143.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$678.4m.

A Look At Global Ship Lease's Liabilities

NYSE:GSL Debt to Equity History October 15th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Global Ship Lease had liabilities of US$128.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$730.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$143.0m as well as receivables valued at US$4.88m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$711.5m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$763.5m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Global Ship Lease's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't worry about Global Ship Lease's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.2, we think its super-low interest cover of 2.0 times is a sign of high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. The good news is that Global Ship Lease improved its EBIT by 7.2% over the last twelve months, thus gradually reducing its debt levels relative to its earnings. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Global Ship Lease's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Global Ship Lease reported free cash flow worth 10% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Our View

Mulling over Global Ship Lease's attempt at covering its interest expense with its EBIT, we're certainly not enthusiastic. But on the bright side, its EBIT growth rate is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that Global Ship Lease's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Global Ship Lease (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

