Here's Why Global Payments Shares Are Attracting Investors Now

Global Payments Inc. GPN is a global payments technology company that provides innovative software and services. Its payment technology and software solutions empower merchants, issuers and developers to deliver smooth customer experiences, streamline their operations and quickly adapt to market changes. Shares of GPN have fallen 24.8% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s growth of 1.8%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, GPN holds a market capitalization of $20.8 billion. It is well-positioned to grow on the back of rising transactions, strategic acquisitions and partnerships, and strong financials. The company operates via two reportable segments: Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. Its forward 12-month P/E ratio of 6.34X is lower than the industry average of 21.42X.

Courtesy of solid prospects, GPN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Where Do Estimates for GPN Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Payments’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $12.19 per share and has witnessed two upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. Furthermore, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $9.3 billion for 2025, indicating 1.8% year-over-year growth. It beat earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters and missed twice.

Global Payments Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Global Payments Inc. price-eps-surprise | Global Payments Inc. Quote

GPN’s Growth Drivers

GPN’s Merchant Solutions division continues to benefit from its innovative payment facilitation model, along with the growing demand for its point-of-sale solutions. The segment’s adjusted revenues grew 8.7% year over year in 2024 and 1.1% in the second quarter of 2025. The Issuer Solutions segment reported adjusted revenue growth of 4% year over year in second-quarter 2025.

GPN invests in cutting-edge technologies and concentrates on forming solid alliances that have significant influence to sustain long-term growth. Also, in order to increase operational efficiency, the company divests from non-core assets.

GPN is gearing up to acquire Worldpay, which will help the company broaden its global footprint, expand its range of products and refine its market strategy. Additionally, it intends to sell its payroll business to Acrisure and divest the Issuer Solutions business while entering into a $500 million accelerated share repurchase plan in connection with the payroll divestiture. These strategic moves could streamline operations and open the way for long-term growth and value creation.

The launch of Genius is a significant step forward in GPN’s journey to simplify its solutions. It brings together all the global point-of-sale payment products into a user-friendly and highly customizable platform while building a stronger and more recognizable brand in the market.

Global Payments has also demonstrated strong cash flow generation. Operating cash flow increased from $2.2 billion in 2023 to $3.5 billion in 2024. It generated an operating cash flow of $818 million in the second quarter of 2025. This financial flexibility allows the company to invest in business expansion and shareholder returns.

Risks for GPN Stock

There are some factors, however, that investors should keep a careful eye on.

Despite implementing multiple cost control measures, the company's operating expenses are on the rise. In 2023 and 2024, its adjusted operating costs increased 5.4% and 8.2% year over year, respectively. In the second quarter of 2025, its total operating expenses rose 2.3% year over year. GPN’s ROE of 12.9% falls significantly below the industry’s average of 50.7%, indicating a potential inefficiency in utilizing shareholders' funds to generate returns.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the business services space are OppFi Inc. OPFI, Green Dot Corporation GDOT and The Brink’s Company BCO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OppFi’s current-year earnings of $1.42 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. OppFi beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $588.9 million, implying 12% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Green Dot’s current-year earnings of $1.35 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Green Dot beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 42.1%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, implying 20.3% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Brink’s Company’s current-year earnings of $7.95 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. The Brink’s Company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 15.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $5.2 billion, suggesting 4.3% year-over-year growth.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brink's Company (The) (BCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.