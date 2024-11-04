Here's Why Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Fell More Than Broader Market

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) ended the recent trading session at $7.63, demonstrating a -1.55% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

The company's stock has dropped by 6.96% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.27, up 64.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.92 million, down 20.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$6.26 per share and a revenue of $180.84 million, demonstrating changes of +59.87% and -28.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 50.32% upward. Currently, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

