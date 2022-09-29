Here's Why Genpact (G) Gained 4.9% in the Past 3 Months

Shares of Genpact Limited G have rallied 4.9% in the past 3-month period, primarily on strong clientele and pro-investor steps.



Reasons for Upside

Genpact’s focus on integrating process, analytics and digital technologies, and its deep domain expertise is helping it win customers on a regular basis.

In 2021, 2020 and 2019, Genpact repurchased shares worth $298.2 million, $137.1 million and $30 million, respectively. G paid out $80.5 million, $74.2 million and $64.7 million of dividends during 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves highlight Genpact’s commitment to creating shareholder value and underline its confidence in business.

Genpact's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of second-quarter 2022 was pegged at 1.58, higher than the current ratio of 1.44 reported at the end of first-quarter 2022 and the prior-year quarter’s 1.52. An increasing current ratio is desirable as it indicates the risk of default to be less.

Favorable Estimate Revision

Driven by the above tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up marginally to $2.72 per share in the past 90 days.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Genpact currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

ADP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. ADP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

ADP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.



