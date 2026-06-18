Here's Why GE Vernova Stock Surged Higher Today

Key Points

A potential $300 billion in reconstruction could drive equipment orders for GE Vernova.

Long-term cash flow from gas turbine services is a key earnings driver.

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GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) shares rose by as much as 6.5% in early morning trading as markets warmed to the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) , signed yesterday. The deal helps remove uncertainty in the region, and that's good for the large-scale capital investments that drive demand for GE Vernova's gas power business, electrification equipment, and wind turbines.

GE Vernova can benefit from reconstruction

In addition to the cessation of hostilities, the U.S. has pledged to work with its partners in the Gulf to develop a plan to invest $300 billion in Iran's reconstruction via the creation of a fund. It's a plan that could lead to GE Vernova winning equipment orders, given the damage the attacks have caused to Iran's infrastructure.

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The company's gas power turbine equipment, whether heavy-duty or its smaller aeroderivative turbines, is ideal for meeting long- and near-term needs to secure power in a region rich in hydrocarbons. In addition, its electrification and grid solutions can help with the country's reconstruction and power restoration.

Long-term growth

While the immediate interest will center on any forthcoming equipment orders, the reality is that GE Vernova's biggest earnings driver is the long-term income stream from its higher-margin gas turbine services business. As such, any securing of orders for, say, heavy-duty gas turbines leads Wall Street to price in more long-term cash flow for the company.

Finally, investors should note that GE Vernova's order book is so strong that it can sign slot reservation agreements (SRAs), under which customers pay upfront to secure slots for gas turbine manufacturing. More deals emanating from Iran will strengthen the company's position in negotiations over SRAs, and that will bring cash flow forward – usually good news for valuations.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.