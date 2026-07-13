Here's Why GE Vernova (GEV) Fell More Than Broader Market

GE Vernova (GEV) closed the most recent trading day at $1,042.60, moving -4.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.55%.

Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric have appreciated by 16.04% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.33%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 22, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.23, signifying a 73.66% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.78 billion, up 18.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $30.65 per share and revenue of $45.35 billion, which would represent changes of +73.26% and +19.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% higher. GE Vernova presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, GE Vernova is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.3.

Also, we should mention that GEV has a PEG ratio of 1.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 104, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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