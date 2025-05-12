Here's Why GE HealthCare Stock Blasted Higher Today

A thawing in the U.S./China trading relationship is excellent news for a company like GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). It's a large exporter to China (a market management sees as having excellent long-term potential) and uses Chinese-sourced components in its products. As such, the stock jumped as high as 11.3% in early trading on the news that the U.S. and China have agreed to ease tariffs on each other's goods for an initial 90-day period.

What it means for GE HealthCare

The impact of tariffs on GE HealthCare is seen in its earnings guidance. Back in February, management said tariffs would hit its earnings per share (EPS) in 2025 by $0.05. Fast forward to the end of April (almost a month after the "Liberation Day" tariffs were announced), and management discussed an additional $0.80 net hit from the tariffs. For reference, GE HealthCare's current full-year EPS guidance for 2025 calls for $3.90 to $4.10.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

In addition to a cost impact, GE HealthCare is a major exporter to China, and the country's aim to improve its healthcare provision is a key driver of demand for GE's scanners and imaging equipment. Indeed, management outlined that about $0.65 of the total $0.85 impact on EPS was due to U.S./China tariffs, with CFO James Saccaro noting on the earnings call: "It really goes both ways. We do ship a fair amount of product from the U.S. to China and vice versa."

What's next for GE HealthCare?

The thawing of the U.S./China trading relationship is excellent news for GE HealthCare and the Chinese healthcare system. It could also lead to investors pricing in improved assumptions for the company's earnings in 2025, which is why the stock is up today.

Should you invest $1,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in GE HealthCare Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GE HealthCare Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $614,911!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $714,958!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 907% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE HealthCare Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.