Here's Why GE Aerospace Stock Soared 24.6% in the First Half of 2024

The stock started 2024 as General Electric but is now GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE). The change of name reflects the spin-off of GE Vernova in early April. No matter which way you look at it, GE stock was up 24.6% in the first half, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Why GE stock outperformed

The exceptional performance is due to two factors. First, the successful spin-off of GE Vernova helped dispel any fears over the matter. Second, GE Aerospace has excellent earnings momentum, and management has already raised its earnings guidance this year based on a better profit margin outlook.

GE Aerospace has two segments: commercial engines and services (CES) and defense propulsion technologies (DPT). As you can see below, the hike in full-year expectations is due to the CES segment. DPT's operating profit expectations remain at $1 billion to $1.3 billion.

The increase in CES expectations comes from strong higher-margin services growth (up 12%) in the first quarter. That's a major plus on the aftermarket side of the business. Moreover, on the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) side, management noted that a shift in the revenue mix from narrowbody-related sales to higher-margin widebody-related sales helped margins, too.

GE Aerospace Full-Year Guidance At January At April CES revenue growth mid- to high-teens mid- to high-teens LEAP delivery growth 20%-25% 10%-15% CES profit margin flat up 50 bps* CES profit $6 billion to $6.3 billion $6.1 billion to $6.4 billion Total Company $6 billion to $6.5 billion $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion

On a slightly more debatable point, readers will note that the aerospace company cut its estimate for LEAP engine (the engine powering the Airbus A320 family and Boeing 737 MAX) delivery growth to 10%-15% from 20%-25%. Given that the new airplane engines tend to be sold at a loss, the reduction in LEAP deliveries will actually help profitability overall.

Still, it's definitely not GE's aim for LEAP deliveries to be pushed out because it also pushes out the timing of when those engines start generating lucrative aftermarket revenue.

GE Aerospace stock

All told, GE remains on track for an excellent year, and its long-term earnings and cash flow, notably from the airplane engine aftermarket, position it well for many years of growth ahead.

Should you invest $1,000 in GE Aerospace right now?

Before you buy stock in GE Aerospace, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GE Aerospace wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $787,026!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2024

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.