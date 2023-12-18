Here's Why G-III Apparel (GIII) is Rallying Ahead of Industry

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII have surged a whopping 81.2% in the past six months, thanks to its robust business strategies with digital expansion and brand strength. The company has been undertaking several strategies, including acquisitions and licensing of well-known brands, to expand its product portfolio.



Management remains optimistic about the company’s diversified portfolio of key brands, namely DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Vilebrequin, Levi’s, Nautica and Halston. Meanwhile, the industry increased 14.7% in the aforesaid period.



A Momentum Score of B further speaks volumes for this current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company. Analysts seem optimistic about the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is currently pegged at $3.79, showing an increase of 33% year over year. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 sales and EPS is currently $3.27 billion and $3.84, respectively, reflecting corresponding increases of 3.7% and 1.5% year over year.

Let’s Delve Deeper

G-III Apparel’s strategic priorities include driving power brands across categories, enhancing its portfolio via ownership of brands and licensing opportunities, expanding its global reach, maximizing omnichannel capabilities and scaling the private label business. G-III Apparel has also been making progress on rightsizing the inventory.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We note that the company has numerous growth opportunities including the repositioning and expansion of the Donna Karan label and a long-term license for the Nautica brand. Nautica is available in nearly 1300 freestanding stores and shops globally as well as boasts a sturdy digital presence in more than 30 countries. The company’s license for Nautica in North America, initially with jeans and later expanding to a wider range of additional categories, is set to launch in early 2024 to more than 200 doors. It aims to install 60 branded shop-in-shops.



For Donna Karan, it is leveraging the brand’s classic, contemporary and elevated feel and widening its appeal to a broader consumer base. The company will launch the brand in spring in more than 200 doors. It will build 150 branded shop-in-shops and new licenses to extend the brand's reach. The company has entered into a 25-year agreement with Xcel Brands to design and manufacture all categories with the choice to buy the brand at the end of the licensing term.



Further, a master global license with the option to buy Halston is likely to launch in the fall of 2024. Halston is an American heritage brand with a legacy of glamorous designs across a range of price points. Management had also announced a multi-year license agreement with HanesBrands to manufacture an outerwear collection for the Champion brand. The company will create quality heritage pieces to expand Champions' lifestyle offerings. The product will be distributed via its diverse channels across North America and Champions' global network with first deliveries available for the fall of 2024.



Management is focused on regulating the business and expanding its market share. It has been maximizing its omnichannel opportunities and leveraging data for a while. It has also been working to boost demand on its own and drive retail partners' digital platforms as well as expand its pure-play presence. Overall, the company’s strategic priorities include driving power brands across categories, enhancing its portfolio via ownership of brands and licensing opportunities, expanding global reach, maximizing omnichannel capabilities and scaling the private label business. In addition, International business is a key driver for the company.



Given all the aforesaid tailwinds, we believe G-III Apparel will continue to perform well on the bourses.

Eye These Solid Picks Too

Some other top-ranked companies are Royal Caribbean RCL, lululemon athletica LULU and Ralph Lauren RL.



Royal Caribbean sports a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates increases of 57.7% and 187.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



lululemon athletica is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company. LULU carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 18.2% and 22.9%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.



Ralph Lauren, a footwear and accessories dealer, has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. RL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 1.4% and 13.1%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.