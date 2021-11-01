Here's Why Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Fresh Del Monte Produce's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Fresh Del Monte Produce had US$511.9m of debt in July 2021, down from US$591.6m, one year before. However, it does have US$19.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$492.3m.

How Strong Is Fresh Del Monte Produce's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:FDP Debt to Equity History November 1st 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Fresh Del Monte Produce had liabilities of US$563.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$916.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$19.6m as well as receivables valued at US$434.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.02b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$1.59b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Fresh Del Monte Produce has net debt worth 2.2 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 6.5 times the interest expense. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. It is well worth noting that Fresh Del Monte Produce's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 67% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Fresh Del Monte Produce can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Fresh Del Monte Produce produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 53% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for Fresh Del Monte Produce was the fact that it seems able to grow its EBIT confidently. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For example, its level of total liabilities makes us a little nervous about its debt. Considering this range of data points, we think Fresh Del Monte Produce is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with Fresh Del Monte Produce (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

