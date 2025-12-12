Here's Why Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Fell More Than Broader Market

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed at $47.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.69%.

The mining company's stock has climbed by 18.67% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Freeport-McMoRan will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.2, reflecting a 35.48% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.77 billion, indicating a 16.62% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.48 per share and a revenue of $24.99 billion, signifying shifts of 0% and -1.82%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Freeport-McMoRan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.22% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Freeport-McMoRan boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Freeport-McMoRan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.65.

Investors should also note that FCX has a PEG ratio of 1.09 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Non Ferrous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.