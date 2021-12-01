Here's Why Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Ford Motor's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Ford Motor had debt of US$144.6b at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$157.3b over a year. However, it also had US$31.4b in cash, and so its net debt is US$113.2b.

How Strong Is Ford Motor's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:F Debt to Equity History December 1st 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Ford Motor had liabilities of US$89.0b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$126.9b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$31.4b in cash and US$4.04b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$180.5b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$76.7b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Ford Motor would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 1.8 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.6 hit our confidence in Ford Motor like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. However, the silver lining was that Ford Motor achieved a positive EBIT of US$2.9b in the last twelve months, an improvement on the prior year's loss. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ford Motor's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Ford Motor actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

To be frank both Ford Motor's net debt to EBITDA and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But on the bright side, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. Looking at the bigger picture, it seems clear to us that Ford Motor's use of debt is creating risks for the company. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Ford Motor (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

