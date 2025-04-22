Here's Why Ford Motor Company (F) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $9.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.9% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.71%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 7.61% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ford Motor Company in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.02, indicating a 104.08% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $34.91 billion, reflecting a 12.5% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.29 per share and a revenue of $164.18 billion, indicating changes of -29.89% and -4.92%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.8% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Ford Motor Company is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.36. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.44 for its industry.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.7 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

