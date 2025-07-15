Here's Why Ford Motor Company (F) Fell More Than Broader Market

Ford Motor Company (F) ended the recent trading session at $11.57, demonstrating a -2.61% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.4% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.86% outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.3, down 36.17% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.47 billion, indicating a 7.46% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $160.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -39.67% and -6.84%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% upward. Currently, Ford Motor Company is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Ford Motor Company is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.56, so one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 1.01 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

