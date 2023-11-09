Here's Why Flowserve (FLS) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio

Flowserve Corporation FLS is thriving on the back of strong booking levels, solid operational execution, pricing actions and improving supply chains.



Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that make investing in this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company a smart choice now.



Record Booking Levels: Record levels of booking due to strong maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) and aftermarket activity are driving Flowserve's growth. The company’s third-quarter bookings of $1.07 billion marked the seventh consecutive quarter of more than $1 billion bookings. Solid booking levels highlight the strength across the company’s end markets. The company’s Diversify, Decarbonize and Digitize (3D) strategy also supports FLS’ strong booking levels.



Flowserve expects the uptrend in bookings to continue through 2024, driven by strong MRO and aftermarket activity levels. Solid operational execution, pricing actions and improving supply chains are aiding the company’s margins. In the first nine months of 2023, Flowserve’s gross margin increased 130 basis points (bps) and 180 bps year over year in the Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division, respectively.



Cost-control actions are expected to drive Flowserve’s bottom line. FLS expects to achieve run-rate cost savings of more than $50 million by the end of 2023.



Bullish Guidance: Following strong third-quarter performance, Flowserve has raised its 2023 guidance. The company expects revenues to increase 18-19% year over year in 2023 compared with a 16-18% rise anticipated earlier. Adjusted earnings per share are estimated to be between $1.95 and $2.05 compared with $1.85-$2.00 expected earlier.



Rewards to Shareholders: Flowserve is committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely. In the first nine months of 2023, the company paid dividends of $78.7 million. In 2022, the company paid out dividends worth $104.5 million to its shareholders.



Price Performance: Thanks to strong booking levels and strength across end markets, shares of Flowserve have rallied 21.1% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry’s 5.5% increase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Northbound Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS’ 2023 and 2024 earnings have been revised upward by 2% and 5% in the past 60 days, respectively.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other top-ranked stocks worth considering within the broader Industrial Products sector:



Applied Industrial Technologies AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 5.8% for the current fiscal year. Shares of the company have rallied 26.2% in the year-to-date period.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14%, on average.



A. O. Smith has an estimated earnings growth rate of 19.4% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 24.3% in the year-to-date period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.