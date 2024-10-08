Here's Why Fiverr International (FVRR) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Fiverr International (FVRR) ended the recent trading session at $23.62, demonstrating a +0.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.45%.

Shares of the online marketplace for freelance services have depreciated by 3.44% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.62, marking a 12.73% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $96.37 million, up 4.15% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and a revenue of $385.29 million, representing changes of +21.03% and +6.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Fiverr International presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Fiverr International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.92, so one might conclude that Fiverr International is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

