Here's Why Fiverr International (FVRR) Fell More Than Broader Market

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $9.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 6.97% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fiverr International in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.64%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $100.42 million, indicating a 7.58% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $403.06 million, which would represent changes of -27.46% and -6.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Fiverr International is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Fiverr International is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.63. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.83 of its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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