Here's Why Fiverr International (FVRR) Fell More Than Broader Market

Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $29.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.92% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 10.65% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.72, signifying a 24.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $107.67 million, up 13.74% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $433.23 million, representing changes of +18.49% and +10.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Fiverr International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Fiverr International is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.81 for its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.