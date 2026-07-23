Here's Why First Solar (FSLR) Fell More Than Broader Market

First Solar (FSLR) closed at $205.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Shares of the largest U.S. solar company witnessed a loss of 15.9% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 5.23%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of First Solar in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 30, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.74, marking a 13.84% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.06 billion, showing a 3.31% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $17.54 per share and a revenue of $5.1 billion, indicating changes of +23.43% and -2.21%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for First Solar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% lower. First Solar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note First Solar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.87, so one might conclude that First Solar is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that FSLR has a PEG ratio of 0.46 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Solar industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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