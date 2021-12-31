Here's Why FedEx (FDX) is an Attractive Investment Bet Now

Shares of FedEx FDX have been displaying an uptrend of late, gaining 13.5% in a month’s time, outperforming its industry’s 10.7% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s look into the factors aiding this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upward Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has been revised 7% upward over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, the consensus mark for earnings has moved 5.2% north in the same time frame. Such favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Given the wealth of information at their disposal, it is in the best interest of investors to be guided by brokers' advice and the direction of their estimate revisions. This is because the same serves as an important parameter in determining the stock price.

Healthy Revenues Amid Pandemic: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is currently pegged at $23.61 billion, suggesting 9.74% growth from the corresponding quarter’s reported figure in the year-ago fiscal. Similarly, the consensus mark for fiscal 2022 revenues is presently pegged at $92.9 billion, hinting at an 10.65% increase from the prior fiscal year’s reported figure.

FedEx’s Momentum Score of A further highlights its short-term attractiveness.

Solid Industry Rank: The industry to which FedEx belongs, currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23 (of 250 plus groups). Such a solid rank places FDX in the top 9% of the Zacks industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Therefore, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Other Bullish Factors: FedEx is gaining from tailwinds like favorable pricing and a strong demand scenario. The gradual easing of labor woes is a huge positive for FDX and enables it to take advantage of favorable pricing and strong demand.

Driven by this optimistic scenario, FedEx raised its earnings guidance for fiscal 2022. FDX now anticipates earnings per share — before the year-end MTM retirement plan accounting adjustment and exclusion of the estimated TNT Express integration expenses and costs associated with business realignment activities — in the band of $20.5-$21.50 (the earlier view was $19.75-$21.00). Also, FedEx’s board of directors authorized a new $5-billion share repurchase program, in line with its shareholder-friendly attitude.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider ArcBest Corporation ARCB and Danaos Corporation DAC, both currently Zacks #1 Ranked.

ARCB’s earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 27.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCB’s 2022 earnings has been revised 26.3% upward in the past 60 days.

Shares of ArcBest have skyrocketed more than 17% over the past month. Improving freight conditions in the United States bode well for ARCB. Solid customer demand and higher market rates are supporting ARCB.

Athens, Greece-based Danaos is benefiting from an expanded fleet and higher charter rates. Efforts to reduce the debt levels also bode well for DAC.

The stock has gained more than 10% over the past month. Danaos has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings being revised 6.6% upward over the past 60 days.

