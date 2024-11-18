Here's Why FedEx (FDX) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with FedEx (FDX) standing at $295.21, reflecting a +0.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.39% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery company had gained 7.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of FedEx in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 19, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.88, down 2.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.19 billion, indicating a 0.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.60 per share and revenue of $88.7 billion, which would represent changes of +10.11% and +1.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FedEx presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, FedEx is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.03. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.55.

Investors should also note that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.23 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

