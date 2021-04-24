Here's Why Federated Hermes, Inc.'s (NYSE:FHI) CEO Compensation Is The Least Of Shareholders' Concerns

Under the guidance of CEO John Donahue, Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 29 April 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing Federated Hermes, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Federated Hermes, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.9b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$6.1m over the year to December 2020. That's a fairly small increase of 7.2% over the previous year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$788k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$5.6m. From this we gather that John Donahue is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, John Donahue holds US$51m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$788k US$788k 13% Other US$5.3m US$4.9m 87% Total Compensation US$6.1m US$5.7m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 12% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 88% of the pie. Our data reveals that Federated Hermes allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Federated Hermes, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Federated Hermes, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 4.2% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 9.1% over the last year.

We're not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. Considering these factors we'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Federated Hermes, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Federated Hermes, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 31% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Federated Hermes that investors should look into moving forward.

