Here's Why Fastly Shares Nearly Doubled Last Month

What happened

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) soared 97.3% higher in June, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The provider of edge cloud computing and content delivery network (CDN) services continued to thrive due to the social-distancing and remote-work policies demanded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fastly's stock has more than quadrupled in 2020, including an eight-fold bounce from the market bottom in March.

So what

Fastly didn't provide investors with much company-specific news last month. For the most part, the stock's rise was fueled by a high-octane blend of market momentum and worsening COVID-19 data.

However, one boost along the way was triggered by edge computing client Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), whose e-commerce deal with retail giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT) pushed Fastly's stock 11% higher in a single day. What amounts to a very nice contract for Shopify could be a downright game-changer for the far-smaller Fastly.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Fastly is a relative newcomer to the massive CDN and software-as-a-service sectors, holding slender shares in markets worth $12 billion and $116 billion per year, respectively. The company's infusion of edge computing tools into a high-quality CDN service also sets it apart from many of its larger and more mature rivals. I do expect Fastly's skyrocketing growth to be bumpy and unpredictable at times, and you might want to wait for a dip before buying in, but this is a promising stock for patient, long-term investors.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fastly and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.