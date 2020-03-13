Here’s Why Fair Isaac Stock Plunged on Thursday

What happened

The stock market suffered its worst one-day loss since 1987 on Thursday, March 12. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 benchmark indexes fell by nearly 10%.

The financial sector has been one of the worst-performing parts of the stock market in the downturn, and this isn't limited to just banks and insurance companies; financial service businesses are feeling the pressure, too. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) is one example, down 11.3% for the day on Thursday and more than 36% from its highs reached less than a month ago.

So what

Consider how Fair Isaac makes its money. The company is best known for its FICO credit scoring model, and some of its revenue comes from subscription-based sources. For example, I pay a monthly fee for the company's myFICO credit monitoring service.

But some revenue is directly tied to consumer spending. As one example, the company gets paid every time a lender checks someone's credit using its platform (which is used in most lending decisions). If consumers are taking out fewer loans, Fair Isaac makes less money. So it shouldn't be a big surprise to see the stock take a hit.

Now what

It remains to be seen whether this will be a short-lived market crash, or if we're entering the early stages of a deeper recession and bear market. Whatever the case, investors certainly are right to be concerned about the company's revenue taking a short-term hit, and that's what we're seeing reflected in the stock price.

Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

