Here's Why FactSet Stock Is a Compelling Pick for You Right Now

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS, a leading provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry-leading service for the global investment community, has delivered an impressive performance over the past few months and shows potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Therefore, if you have not taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, should add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes FDS an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had a decent run over the past three months. Shares of FactSet have gained 7% against the 1.6% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Solid Rank: FDS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 offer attractive investment opportunities for investors.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Over the past 60 days, seven estimates for fiscal 2026 have moved northward, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 1.3% during this period.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: FDS has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, delivering a surprise of 0.4%, on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FactSet’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.44 per share, indicating 4% year-over-year growth. For fiscal 2026, the consensus estimate is pegged at $17.65 per share, implying 4% year-over-year growth.

Growth Factors: FactSet strengthens its leadership position by providing sophisticated analytics and flexible technology to global financial professionals. A growing customer base and strong global presence enable the company to deliver extensive data analytics, services, content and technology. The company supports rising demand from both buy-side and sell-side clients by integrating datasets and analytics across asset classes. FDS’ offerings include company and industry analyses, full screening, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha testing, portfolio optimization and research management solutions.

FactSet Research Systems Revenue (TTM)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. revenue-ttm | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote

FDS pursues acquisitions and investments to drive growth. The acquisition of LiquidityBook in 2025, a cloud-native trading solutions provider that offers modern and scalable order management, pre-trade compliance and investment book of record, enhances the company’s ability to serve the integrated workflow requirements of clients across the portfolio life cycle. The recently acquired LogoIntern, a banking workflow tool coupled with FactSet's new Pitch Creator solution, improves junior bankers' productivity by automating tasks related to managing presentation logos.

Strategic partnerships with multiple firms also remain a driving factor for FDS’ growth. The recent collaboration with Coin Metrics enables FDS to integrate digital-asset data into its solutions, empowering financial professionals to monitor digital assets, analyze portfolios and stay informed about market trends. The company is also strengthening partnerships with leading AI and cloud companies, including Snowflake, Databricks, Anthropic and OpenAI, enabling clients to integrate FactSet datasets into AI-driven workflows more efficiently.

FactSet consistently rewards its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. In fiscal 2025, 2024 and 2023, the company repurchased shares worth $300.4 million, $235 million and $177 million, respectively, while paying out $160 million, $151 million and $139 million in dividends.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Trane Technologies plc TT and TransUnion TRU.

Trane Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average.

TransUnion also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.5%.

TRU's earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, with the surprise being 6.3%, on average.

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FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.