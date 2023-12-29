Here's Why F5 (FFIV) is a Strong Contender for Portfolio Pick

F5's FFIV shares jumped 21.2% post fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings release, buoyed by strong performance. The surge showcases investors' trust in F5's solid finances and its strategic position in application delivery, networking and security solutions.

FFIV's earnings has outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.76%. This indicates an impressive track record of exceeding earnings estimates. Moreover, the company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 5.4%.

The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of B at present. The Growth Style Score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. Per Zacks’ proprietary methodology, stocks with a combination of a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 and a Growth Score of A or B offer solid investment opportunities.

With healthy fundamentals, the stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment.

Growth Drivers

F5’s stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results have boosted investors’ confidence. F5 Networks stands out to benefit from the booming application networking market. With a strong hold in Layer 4-7 content switching and a solid position in data centers, the company is poised to expand market share, especially given the increasing demands for capacity and security in next-gen applications.

F5 is one of the major players in the application delivery controller (ADC) market, offering vital products for data center consolidation, virtualization and cloud services. Additionally, F5 has gained significant market share due to Cisco's shift away from the core ADC market. It is also a major developer and provider of software-defined application services, ensuring secure, speedy and accessible applications across IP networks on any device and at any time.

FFIV collaborated with industry leaders, including Microsoft, Oracle, VMware, Cisco Systems and HP, to offer integrated application services for their Software Defined Networking offerings. It has also partnered with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, VMware vCloud Air, Cisco ACI and others for cloud-based application services. These partnerships increase access to new tech, aid product innovation, strengthen F5's cybersecurity suite, support joint sales and marketing efforts, and enhance its competitive edge.

The company is altering its business model by focusing on subscription-based services, which generate steady revenues and increase profits. The company has also made cost-saving moves like reducing staff, trimming facility space and cutting travel. These initiatives are aimed at lowering operating expenses and improving margins in the short run. Moreover, F5 boasts a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity and reduced debt, making it lucrative to investors.

Other Key Picks

Logitech LOGI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is capitalizing on the surge of hybrid work patterns, which are expected to increase the need for its video collaboration tools, keyboards, combos and pointing devices. The thriving cloud-based video conferencing services remain a primary driving force behind this. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The growing adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is driving Logitech's peripherals and accessories demand. Additionally, the company has been able to leverage its software and go-to-market capabilities to increase its market share.

The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 earnings has moved north 11 cents to $3.43 per share over the past 60 days, indicating a 6.52% increase from the fiscal 2023 level. LOGI has a Growth Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is reaping the rewards of increased investments in generative AI. The surge in generative AI technology is poised to create substantial demand for its next-gen high-performance computing chips. With rising investments in AI across the data center sector, NVDA anticipates its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues to soar to $20 billion from $6.05 billion in the previous year’s quarter.

NVIDIA maintains a dominant position in the AI chip market, with its GPUs already integrated into AI models. This expansion of NVDA’s reach is extending into previously untapped sectors, such as automotive, healthcare and manufacturing. Collaborations with Mercedes-Benz and Audi are poised to further bolster NVIDIA's presence in autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics domains.

The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 12 cents to $12.29 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a whopping 268% increase from fiscal 2023. The stock has a Growth Score of A and has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.5%.

CrowdStrike CRWD carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Growth Score of A. CRWD is capitalizing on heightened demand for cyber-security solutions, driven by numerous data breaches and the growing necessity for security and networking products amid the rise of hybrid work practices.

Ongoing digital transformations and the migration to cloud services within organizations serve as pivotal factors driving growth. The company's robust portfolio, including the Falcon platform's 10 cloud modules, fortifies its competitive advantage and attracts new users. Furthermore, strategic acquisitions like Bionic and Reposify are anticipated to propel further growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2024 earnings has moved north 12 cents in the past 30 days to $2.94 per share, indicating growth of 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. The long-term expected earnings growth rate for CRWD is pegged at 36.1%.

