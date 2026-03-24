Here's Why This Executive Sold 98K Shares of Navitas Stock

Key Points

Navitas Semiconductor CFO Todd Glickman sold 98,152 shares in the open market for a transaction value of ~$1.06 million on March 17, 2026.

This trade represented 11.78% of his direct holdings prior to the sale, reducing direct ownership to 735,231 shares.

All shares were disposed of from direct ownership; no indirect or derivative positions were involved.

Glickman retains 735,231 shares of Common Stock (direct).

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Todd Glickman, Sr. V.P. CFO & Treasurer, reported a sale of 98,152 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) for a total of ~$1.06 million, according to a March 17, 2026 SEC Form 4 filing. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 98,152 Transaction value $1.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 735,231 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $7.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($10.78).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Glickman's recent trading activity?

The current sale of 98,152 shares is modestly larger than his recent median sale size of 87,310 shares (from June 12, 2025 through March 17, 2026), but similar in scale to prior open-market sales.

The current sale of 98,152 shares is modestly larger than his recent median sale size of 87,310 shares (from June 12, 2025 through March 17, 2026), but similar in scale to prior open-market sales. What proportion of Glickman's holdings was affected, and what remains?

The sale represented 11.78% of his direct position, leaving him with 735,231 shares, which is 0.3186% of the company's shares outstanding as of the latest report.

The sale represented 11.78% of his direct position, leaving him with 735,231 shares, which is 0.3186% of the company's shares outstanding as of the latest report. Were there any indirect or derivative holdings impacted?

No indirect or derivative transactions were reported in this filing; all activity occurred within direct ownership.

No indirect or derivative transactions were reported in this filing; all activity occurred within direct ownership. What is the market context for this transaction?

Navitas Semiconductor shares delivered a 270.6% one-year total return as of March 17, 2026, and the post-sale position remains material given the stock's appreciation and ongoing direct equity exposure.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/17/26) $10.78 Market capitalization $2.02 billion Revenue (TTM) $45.92 million 1-year price change 275.54%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 17th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Designs and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits, with primary revenue from semiconductor product sales.

Operates a fabless semiconductor business model, generating revenue through the development and licensing of advanced GaN power ICs for electronics manufacturers.

Serves global customers in consumer electronics, data centers, renewable energy, and electric vehicle markets.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation specializes in GaN-based power semiconductors, targeting high-growth sectors requiring efficient, high-density power solutions. The company's fabless model supports scalability and capital efficiency, enabling rapid innovation in power management technology. Navitas leverages its proprietary technology to address the increasing demand for energy-efficient applications across diverse industries.

What this transaction means for investors

The Navitas CFO sold the shares as part of the company’s policy that requires the sale of the minimum number of shares that are necessary to satisfy tax withholding obligations that arise from the vesting of a compensatory award. The reporting person, in this case Glickman, does not control the timing of such sales or the number of shares sold.

So, as an investor viewing this trade, it has nothing to do with the performance of the company and is not motivated by a negative outlook for the firm, which has been highly successful.

Last year, Navitas stock soared 100% to $7.14 per share as of Dec. 31, 2025. But at one point it surged to over $17 per share on Oct. 20, 2025. In 2026, Navitas stock is up 25% to around $9 per share. A major catalyst for Navitas is a partnership it formed with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to provide the chipmaker with its gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) chips for use at AI data centers. It could provide a huge boost for Navitas starting in 2027.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.