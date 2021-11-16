Here's Why Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Can Manage Its Debt Despite Losing Money

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Eton Pharmaceuticals's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 Eton Pharmaceuticals had US$6.76m of debt, an increase on US$4.95m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$25.8m in cash, so it actually has US$19.0m net cash.

How Strong Is Eton Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:ETON Debt to Equity History November 16th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Eton Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$3.11m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.06m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$25.8m in cash and US$303.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$16.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Eton Pharmaceuticals could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Eton Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Eton Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Eton Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of US$15m, which is a gain of 2,475%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Eton Pharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Eton Pharmaceuticals lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$9.0m of cash and made a loss of US$11m. With only US$19.0m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. The good news for shareholders is that Eton Pharmaceuticals has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Eton Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

