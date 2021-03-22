Here's Why Ericsson (ERIC) is a Promising Pick for Investors

Shares of Ericsson ERIC have returned 96.3% in the past year compared with 91.5% growth of the industry. Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B.







This Sweden-based company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 9.7% upward over the past 60 days.

Growth Drivers

Ericsson intends to invest in strengthening its portfolio and expanding global footprint. It is committed to its 2022 target as a milestone toward long-term EBITA goal of 15-18%.



The company is benefiting from accelerated 5G deployments in North-East Asia, North America and Europe. Ericsson currently has 134 commercial 5G agreements with communications service providers (of which 76 are publicly announced) and includes 83 live 5G networks in 41 countries. Also, the acquisition of Cradlepoint has strengthened its ability to grow in the 5G enterprise market.



Investments in research and development (R&D) have established Ericsson as a leader in 5G. The company’s patent licensing business continues to perform well on the back of a strong intellectual property rights portfolio. Ericsson has accelerated its R&D investments in Digital Services to capture further opportunities. The company is seeing a healthy momentum in its business, based on the strategy to increase its investments for technology leadership.



The company continues to focus on its restructuring plan to cut costs. Ericsson’s ‘cost and efficiency program’ has been devised to generate higher cost savings. It is focused on structural changes that will generate lasting efficiency gains and boost cost competitiveness.



Ericsson is also focused on stabilizing its IT, cloud and project portfolio, and re-establishing profitability in managed services by handling existing contracts while investing in artificial intelligence and automation.

Other Key Choices

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Aviat Networks AVNW, Plantronics PLT and Ubiquiti UI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aviat Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.7%, on average.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 560.4%, on average.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ericsson (ERIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.