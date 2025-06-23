Here's Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Is a Buy Before July 29

Stocks aren't like produce you buy in the grocery store. There is no "best bought by" label on stocks. However, there are times when buying certain stocks before a specific date could be advantageous.

I think Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) stands out as a great example. Here's why this master limited partnership (MLP) is a buy before July 29.

What's special about July 29?

I didn't just flip a calendar and coincidentally land on July 29. There is something special about this date: It's when Enterprise Products Partners is likely to announce its next quarterly results, at least within a day or two.

The MLP hasn't officially set a time for this update. However, Enterprise Products Partners released its 2025 first-quarter results on April 29. Moving forward 90 days or so into the future should get us close to the date of the Q2 update.

Analysts surveyed by LSEG expect that Enterprise will report Q2 revenue of between $13.3 billion and $15.21 billion, with an average estimate of $14.47 billion. They project an earnings range of $0.61 per unit to $0.70 per unit. The average estimate is earnings of $0.67 per unit.

One reason why I think buying Enterprise Products Partners before July 29 is that I expect the MLP has a good chance of beating Wall Street expectations. Granted, Enterprise missed the consensus Q1 estimate. However, it topped analysts' numbers in the previous two quarters.

The main reason to buy Enterprise Products Partners soon

You might be surprised to learn, though, that the possibility that Enterprise Products Partners will beat earnings estimates isn't the main reason I think buying before July 29 is a smart move. So what is my No. 1 reason? The distribution.

Based on Enterprise's precedent, the MLP is likely to declare its next quarterly distribution in early July. I suspect that this distribution will be payable to unitholders as of late July -- either July 29 or soon afterward. Buying before then guarantees that you can receive the distribution.

And it's the kind of distribution you want to get. Enterprise Products Partners' yield is a sky-high 6.89% right now. For every $10,000 of the MLP's units you buy, you should receive a distribution in the ballpark of $172 for the next quarter.

Could Enterprise Products Partners decide against paying a distribution? It's highly unlikely. The MLP has not only consistently paid distributions quarter after quarter, but it has also increased its distribution for 26 consecutive years.

A couple of wild cards

I think there are also a couple of wild cards that could work to Enterprise Products Partners' benefit and make it more attractive to buy sooner rather than later.

First, the uncertainty created by President Trump's tariffs could decrease. Enterprise's management talked quite a bit about tariffs in the Q1earnings call Co-CEO Jim Teague said, "Stating the obvious, a lot is going on that is causing nothing short of chaos around the world. Energy is not excluded. No one can tell how all the pieces land." But if the chaos and uncertainty dissipates or is alleviated somewhat, Enterprise's unit price should rise.

Second, some uncertainty and chaos could actually help bolster Enterprise. I'm referring to President Trump's decision to involve the U.S. in attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities. This could affect oil and gas prices and potentially buoy the entire energy sector.

Ultimately, though, investors don't have to rely on wild cards to choose to buy this MLP. Teague summed it up well in the Q1 call, "The bottom line is the world needs U.S. oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to provide for their people and to grow their economies." He's right -- and that bodes well for Enterprise Products Partners' long-term prospects.

Keith Speights has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

