Here's Why Entera Bio (ENTX) Stock Has Almost Tripled This Year

Entera Bio ENTX stock has risen 194.4% this year so far against the industry’s decrease of 5.7%.

Entera Bio’s stock gained this year following announcement of positive final three-month biomarker data from the phase II study of its orally delivered human parathyroid hormone (1-34) or PTH, drug candidate, EB613 in osteoporosis in March.

The study met the primary endpoint, showing a significant increase in the P1NP biomarker in the 2.5 mg dose group after three months of treatment compared to placebo. P1NP is a biomarker that indicates the rate of new bone formation. Patients in the 2.5 mg dose group also experienced a significant reduction in CTX, a biomarker that indicates the rate of bone resorption. The reduction in CTX corresponds with a reduction in the breakdown of bone and is an important factor for a potential increase in bone mineral density (BMD).

The data, overall, supported the osteoanabolic or bone building effects of EB613 as well as its potential to produce meaningful increases in BMD at six months. Final data from the study, including BMD data are expected to be presented in the second quarter.

EB613, if approved, will be the first oral bone building (osteoanabolic) treatment for osteoporosis, thus providing an oral alternative to daily injections, which should improve patient convenience, compliance and outcomes while lowering the total cost of care.

Entera Bio has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are BioNTech BNTX, Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR and Repligen Corporation RGEN. While BioNTech has a Zacks Rank of 1, the other two companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

BioNTech’s earnings estimates have risen from $10.91 per share to $29.44 per share for 2021 and from $7.34 per share to $21.34 per share for 2022 in the past 60 days. The stock is up 138.6% this year so far.

Atea’s earnings per share estimates have increased from $3.70 to $8.37 for 2021 and from $16.14 to $17.21 for 2022 over the past 60 days.

Repligen’s earnings estimates have risen from$1.91 to $2.21 for 2021 and from $2.23 to $2.53 for 2022 over the past 60 days.

