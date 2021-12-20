Here's Why Eneti (NYSE:NETI) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Eneti's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Eneti had debt of US$198.3m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$249.4m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$65.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$132.9m.

A Look At Eneti's Liabilities

NYSE:NETI Debt to Equity History December 20th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Eneti had liabilities of US$206.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$54.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$65.4m as well as receivables valued at US$44.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$151.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Eneti has a market capitalization of US$272.6m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While we wouldn't worry about Eneti's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.3 times is a sign of high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. However, the silver lining was that Eneti achieved a positive EBIT of US$21m in the last twelve months, an improvement on the prior year's loss. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eneti's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the last year, Eneti barely recorded positive free cash flow, in total. While many companies do operate at break-even, we prefer see substantial free cash flow, especially if a it already has dead.

Our View

Mulling over Eneti's attempt at covering its interest expense with its EBIT, we're certainly not enthusiastic. But at least its EBIT growth rate is not so bad. Overall, we think it's fair to say that Eneti has enough debt that there are some real risks around the balance sheet. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Eneti is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

