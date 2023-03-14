Here's Why EnerSys (ENS) Shares Are Up Over 28% in 6 Months

EnerSys ENS appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 28.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 10.7% growth. EnerSys’ solid product offerings, a firm focus on product innovation (including lithium, Touch-Safe, CPUC and DC fast charge) and strengthening demand are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Technological expertise and effective pricing are other tailwinds for the company.



Let’s look into the factors driving this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player.

Catalysts Behind the Price Surge

Strength in broadband and data center businesses and favorable pricing actions are driving ENS’ Energy Systems sales. Robust demand in electrification and automation end markets is driving growth of the Motive Power segment. Specialty segment’s revenues are benefiting from steady demand from Class 8 Truck OEMs.



A solid product portfolio is supporting EnerSys’ growth. The company strengthened its position as a leading provider of NexSys Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) products. ENS is also benefiting from favorable trends, including rural broadband, home energy storage, 5G buildout and EV charging, which will likely be favorable in the long term as well.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EnerSys’ measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are noteworthy. ENS paid out dividends of $21.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 (ended Jan 1, 2023). The company’s buyback totaled $22.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Also, in March 2022, EnerSys announced a share repurchase program worth $150 million. While exiting the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company was left to repurchase shares worth $40.8 million in aggregate.

