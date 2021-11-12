Here's Why Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Enerpac Tool Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Enerpac Tool Group had US$175.0m of debt in August 2021, down from US$255.0m, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$140.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$34.6m.

How Strong Is Enerpac Tool Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:EPAC Debt to Equity History November 12th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Enerpac Tool Group had liabilities of US$134.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$273.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$140.4m and US$111.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$155.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Enerpac Tool Group shares are worth a total of US$1.41b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Enerpac Tool Group has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.43. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 14.4 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Better yet, Enerpac Tool Group grew its EBIT by 109% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Enerpac Tool Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Enerpac Tool Group recorded free cash flow of 41% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Enerpac Tool Group's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Looking at the bigger picture, we think Enerpac Tool Group's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Enerpac Tool Group you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

