Here's Why Energy Fuels (UUUU) Fell More Than Broader Market

Energy Fuels (UUUU) ended the recent trading session at $5.76, demonstrating a -0.69% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 4.13% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.5 million, up 30.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and a revenue of $30.07 million, representing changes of -58.33% and -20.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Energy Fuels possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

