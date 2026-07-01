Here's Why Energy Fuels (UUUU) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) was down 1.21% at $14.33. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.

The stock of uranium and vanadium miner and developer has fallen by 25.79% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $30.2 million, indicating a 617.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $143.13 million. These totals would mark changes of +63.16% and +117.12%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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