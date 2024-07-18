Here's Why Emerson Electric (EMR) Fell More Than Broader Market

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the latest trading day at $116.54, indicating a -1.45% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.7%.

Shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments have appreciated by 8.81% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Emerson Electric in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.42, showcasing a 10.08% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.45 billion, up 12.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.47 per share and a revenue of $17.58 billion, demonstrating changes of +23.2% and +15.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Emerson Electric. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Emerson Electric is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Emerson Electric's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.6. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.01 of its industry.

Investors should also note that EMR has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

