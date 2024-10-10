Here's Why Eli Lilly (LLY) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw Eli Lilly (LLY) ending at $910.69, denoting a -0.98% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a loss of 0.12% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.28% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The upcoming earnings release of Eli Lilly will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.54, marking a 4440% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.17 billion, indicating a 28.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

LLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.49 per share and revenue of $46.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +160.92% and +35.77%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% upward. Right now, Eli Lilly possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Eli Lilly's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 55.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.73.

Investors should also note that LLY has a PEG ratio of 2.79 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.