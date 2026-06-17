Here's Why e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Fell More Than Broader Market

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) ended the recent trading session at $62.28, demonstrating a -6.95% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.35%.

The stock of cosmetics company has risen by 26.33% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of e.l.f. Beauty will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.73, signifying a 17.98% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $424.39 million, up 19.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.3 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion, indicating changes of +5.43% and +13.47%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.35% downward. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.26. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.26 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Cosmetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.78.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.