Here's Why Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Can Manage Its Debt Despite Losing Money

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had US$38.9m of debt, an increase on US$31.4m, over one year. However, it does have US$141.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$102.9m.

How Healthy Is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$21.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$38.9m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$141.8m as well as receivables valued at US$1.04m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$82.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals' balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Simply put, the fact that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Eiger BioPharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 129%, to US$13m. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

So How Risky Is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Eiger BioPharmaceuticals lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$76m of cash and made a loss of US$89m. But at least it has US$102.9m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. The good news for shareholders is that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

