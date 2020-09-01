Here's Why Eaton Vance (EV) Stock is Worth Betting on Now

It seems to be a wise idea to add Eaton Vance Corp. EV stock to your portfolio now amid the coronavirus pandemic, considering the strength in its fundamentals and solid prospects. Moreover, its steady capital-deployment activities make it attractive for investors.

Further, analysts are bullish on the stock. In the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has moved 4.1% and 10% upward for fiscal 2020 and 2021, respectively. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Shares of Eaton Vance have lost 1.3% in the past 12 months against the industry's 13.8% rise.

Factors That Make Eaton Vance a Solid Pick

Earnings Growth: Over the past three to five years, Eaton Vance has recorded earnings growth of 13.3%, higher than the industry average of 8.1%. Though fiscal 2020 earnings are expected to decline 4.6%, the same is projected to increase 3.3% in fiscal 2021.

Moreover, the company has impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and matched in one. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, respectively.

Also, the company has a Growth Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with the combination of a Style Score of A or B, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best upside potential.

Revenue Strength: Eaton Vance’s total net revenues have witnessed a CAGR of 7.8% over the last four fiscal years (2016-2019). Also, its assets under management (AUM) witnessed a CAGR of 13.9% during the same time frame.

Moreover, Eaton Vance’s diverse product offerings and investment strategies will continue to attract investors, which along with the improving AUM balance, are likely to continue driving revenues.

Although sales are expected to decline marginally in fiscal 2020, the same is expected to record growth of 3.5% for fiscal 2021.

Steady Capital-Deployment Activities: The company is committed toward enhancing shareholders’ value. In October 2019, the company announced a dividend hike for the 39th consecutive fiscal year. As of Jul 31, 2020, nearly 4 million shares remained available under the buyback authorization. Given decent earnings strength, the company will likely be able to sustain capital-deployment plans.

Superior ROE: Eaton Vance’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) highlights its growth potential. The company’s ROE of 31.17% compares favorably with the industry’s 11.91%, underlining that it is more efficient in using shareholder funds than its peers.

Favorable VGM Score: Eaton Vance has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

