Here's Why Eaton (ETN) Fell More Than Broader Market

Eaton (ETN) closed the latest trading day at $344.49, indicating a -0.23% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

The power management company's stock has climbed by 3.68% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Eaton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 31, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $2.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.36%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.37 billion, showing an 8.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.75 per share and revenue of $25.12 billion, which would represent changes of +17.87% and +8.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Eaton. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Eaton presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Eaton is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.11. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.29 of its industry.

We can also see that ETN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.64. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.01.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

