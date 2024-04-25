Here's Why DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Fell More Than Broader Market

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.97, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial products supplier had lost 3.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 2.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.04%.

The upcoming earnings release of DXP Enterprises will be of great interest to investors.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.98% higher. DXP Enterprises currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, DXP Enterprises is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.25.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.