Here's Why DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Fell More Than Broader Market

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) closed at $110.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

The industrial products supplier's shares have seen an increase of 27.51% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming release.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.3 per share and revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of +17.52% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DXP Enterprises presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DXP Enterprises is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.94.

The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DXPE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Should You Invest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE)?

Before you invest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.