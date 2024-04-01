Here's Why Duke Energy (DUK) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $96.07, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.11%.

Shares of the electric utility witnessed a gain of 6.44% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.39, marking a 15.83% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.88 billion, up 8.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.98 per share and a revenue of $30.36 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.55% and +4.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Duke Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Duke Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Duke Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.46, which means Duke Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

