Here's Why Dollar Tree (DLTR) Fell More Than Broader Market

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed at $69.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

Shares of the discount retailer have appreciated by 4.58% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dollar Tree in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.06, reflecting a 9.28% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.45 billion, indicating a 1.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.33 per share and a revenue of $30.71 billion, demonstrating changes of -9.51% and +0.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Dollar Tree currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Dollar Tree is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.07. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.17.

We can also see that DLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 204, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.