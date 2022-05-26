Here's Why Dollar General Stock Is Surging Today

What happened

Shares of discount-retail chain Dollar General (NYSE: DG) surged higher on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Despite slumping sales growth, management is forecasting resilient profits, which is exciting for investors. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Dollar General stock was up 13%.

So what

In Q1, net sales for Dollar General were only up 4.2% from the same quarter of 2021 and this increase was mostly the result of having more stores than last year. Same-store sales, a metric that tracks sales at stores that were already open last year, were actually down 0.1% year over year.

Dollar General's diluted earnings per share (EPS) fell 14.5% year over year to $2.41 in Q1. More customers are buying consumables (like food and drink) than this time last year, and these items generally come with a lower gross profit margin, which negatively impacted the company during the quarter. Moreover, higher labor costs are boosting operational expenses and hurting its bottom line.

Now what

While Q1 results might not sound too impressive, Dollar General is pleasing investors with its forecast. For the year, it expects to grow EPS 12% to 14% from 2021. Some of this will come from having an extra week this year compared to last year. But it plans to grow sales by continuing its robust new-store pipeline, reducing its share count by repurchasing shares, and getting operational expenses under control.

But perhaps the biggest reason Dollar General stock is up today is market sentiment. Before today's pop, the stock was down about 20% over just the past month as rival retail chains sounded the alarm on inflation and a potential recession. But by maintaining its previous financial guidance, Dollar General is bucking a trend and causing investors to rethink their recent pessimism for this business.

10 stocks we like better than Dollar General

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dollar General wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.